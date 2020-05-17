Can Prayers End Coronavirus Pandemic?

While scientists around the world are struggling to combat the lethal coronavirus disease, a group of people came together with the hope to get rid of the virus with prayers.

A number of people got united in prayer to supplicate to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help scientists and researchers find a vaccine against the disease as quickly as possible.

The prayer was held on May 14 in response to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) humanitarian call.

According to HCHF, it was supported by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and received the support of a number of kings, presidents, leaders, and leading political, religious, and media figures from all over the world.

The HCHF’s call to pray for humanity was announced in a statement issued in 14 languages. The initiative’s official website and social media accounts hosted a 24-hour livestream for the global prayers.

The HCHF is an independent international committee that includes a group of experts and leaders in inter-culture communication and interfaith dialogue.

It aims to achieve the higher goals for human fraternity signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in February 2019, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the patron of the Document on Human Fraternity.