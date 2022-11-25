Club de Madrid Joins Program to Protect Democracies from Corruption

Club de Madrid is the world’s leading forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Members of Club de Madrid (CdM) have joined the initiative to establish the International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) proposed by Integrity Initiatives International (III).

The seminar ‘Protecting Democracies from Corruption’ aimed to help promote Spain’s democratic culture by initiating a debate on how widespread corruption impacts democracies globally and empathizing the need to increase international collaboration to support national initiatives around the world.

With this project, CdM says it is fostering political will to promote an environment where logical steps emerge to consolidate, strengthen, and reinforce the current international framework for combating corruption. Additionally, CdM is engaging the Spanish society in a discussion about whether it is time to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) that could help safeguard democracies around the world.

The Summit for Democracy’s discussions on preventing and combating corruption serve as a backdrop for the project. In order to make sure that the project’s findings are in line with the U.S. Department of State’s focal point, which is in charge of directing the discussion of the Summit’s Cohort on Corruption, CdM has participated in the Summit’s planning process as a member of civil society from the very beginning.

Club de Madrid Members and a select group of corruption experts discussed the effects of grand corruption on democracy and examined the steps necessary to establish an IACC. The event took place on November 17th at Universidad Francisco de Vitoria.

