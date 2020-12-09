Say No to Corruption: The Integrity Bulletin

The Integrity Bulletin Launched to Cover Corruption Issues

“Corruption robs schools, hospitals, and others of vitally needed funds. It rots institutions, as public officials enrich themselves or turn a blind eye to criminality. It deprives people of their rights, drives away foreign investment, and despoils the environment,” says UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation is publishing the The Integrity Bulletin magazine. The monthly news magazine covers local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption.

The main stories in the December 2020 issue of The Integrity Bulletin are:

– Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Faces Trial in Corruption Case

– UNODC Software to Help States Combat Money Laundering

– How to Deal with Global Corruption

– Government Corruption Increasing in Asia: Transparency Survey

– Housing Society Scam: CBI Orders Jail Term for Former RCS Officers

– Anti-Corruption Activist Alexei Navalny Demands Sanctions on Russian Oligarchs

– FATF Survey on Enhancing Cross-border Payments

– Reports of Corruption in the World

– Content Development Services for Anti-Corruption Agencies

– Recover with Integrity Campaign to Stop Covid Corruption

– Transparency Announces Winners of 2020 Anti-Corruption Award

– Effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Programs in Health Care Sector

You can download the pdf version of the magazine and share it with your colleagues so they could support this anti-corruption activity. It is also given below in the digital format.

