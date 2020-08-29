Communist Party of India Holds Protests over Govt’s Failure to Handle Coronavirus

In an ongoing RMN Poll, more than 80% people say that PM Narendra Modi has failed to handle the coronavirus crisis effectively.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) says it is determined to unite the Indian people in struggles both to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and for immediate relief to improve people’s livelihood.

Observing an All India Protest Week from August 20 to 26, CPI(M) has asked the Indian government to ensure rapid Covid testing and better health facilities and provide Rs. 7,500 for the next 6 months to all families that are outside the tax bracket.

The CPI(M) demands also include distribution of free food grains of 10 kg per person per month for 6 months and the expansion of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to 200 days and the launch of urban employment guarantee.

With nearly 3.5 million Covid cases (official data which may be understated) as of August 29, India is the third most affected country after the U.S. and Brazil.

In an ongoing RMN Poll, more than 80% people say that PM Narendra Modi has failed to handle the coronavirus crisis effectively. But the Indian political and judicial systems are so weak that there is no accountability or consequences for Modi and his political outfit BJP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of CPI(M) protested against rising unemployment, price hike, dilution of labour laws, the investigative incompetence of the Delhi Police over the Delhi Riots.

A Delhi court on August 26 had dismissed a petition filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP minister Anurag Thakur and another BJP leader and MP Parvesh Verma.

The petition was filed for the BJP leaders’ hate speeches over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

In a statement issued on August 27, Ms Karat said: “This is an unfair judicial process which has resulted in excusing those who make hate speeches even where there is prima facie evidence. The ruling is surprising and disappointing.”

