RMN Poll: Is PM Narendra Modi Handling the Coronavirus Crisis Effectively?

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has started an online public poll: “Is PM Narendra Modi Handling the Coronavirus Crisis Effectively?”

RMN News Service is also publishing “Covid Health Bulletin” to cover global coronavirus news and views.

The current poll is intended to know if PM Modi is making the right policies to handle the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which is poised to kill thousands of people in India.

You can also check out the results of another poll on PM Modi: “RMN Poll: Are You Satisfied with the Work of Narendra Modi?”

Now, you can choose your option in the following poll. Select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

Is PM Narendra Modi Handling the Coronavirus Crisis Effectively? Yes

No

Can't Say View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.