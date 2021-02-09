Congress to Employ Social Media Warriors to Combat BJP’s Hate Campaigns

Congress has launched an exclusive website to promote its campaign and said its social media team will be expanded at every village, city, state, and national level in the country.

By Rakesh Raman

India’s traditional opposition party Congress has decided to recruit a social media workforce to counter the hate campaigns of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced today (February 8) the launch of a special recruitment drive that aims to handle social media activities of the party. Although Congress uses social media in an ad hoc manner to deliver crude communications, the new workers are expected to compete with the troll army of BJP’s IT Cell.

“India needs nonviolent warriors to fight for truth, compassion, and harmony. You are central to defending the idea of India. Come, Join Congress Social Media in this fight,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted today along with a video message and the contact details of the new social media recruitment campaign.

In his message, Rahul Gandhi invited the youth of the country to join his party’s “army of truth” to fight the “paid” trolls on online platforms. He said the backbone of the attack on this nation is a troll army, thousands of people who spread hatred, anger and are paid to do so.

India needs non violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion & harmony. You are central to defending the idea of India. Come, #JoinCongressSocialMedia in this fight. India needs you! pic.twitter.com/DhBsHMKU22 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2021

He urged the youth to step up in the fight against hate and said he needed warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection.

Congress has taken the decision in response to a recent Twitter warfare launched by Modi’s BJP with the help of some local celebrities who were asked to post scripted tweets against the global personalities such as environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, and others who supported the ongoing farmers‘ protests against the Modi government.

Congress has launched an exclusive website to promote its campaign and said its social media team will be expanded at every village, city, state, and national level in the country.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.