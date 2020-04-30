Coronavirus Deaths Increasing in India, But Govt Allows Movement of People

Even as the coronavirus cases and deaths are increasing exponentially in India, the Indian government has lifted lockdown restrictions to allow intercity movement of people.

As a result of lockdown restrictions to fight coronavirus (COVID–19), migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons are stranded at different places in India. Now, the Indian government has permitted the movement of these stranded persons by road.

According to an official communique released Wednesday, the government said these people would be allowed to move between one State / UT to another State / UT, after the concerned states consult each other and mutually agree to.

It has also been impressed upon that on arrival at their destination, such person(s) would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups.

For this purpose, according to the communique, States / UTs have been urged to encourage such persons to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.

Meanwhile, independent research reports suggest that India will have around 1.3 million coronavirus cases by mid-May and the infection will eventually reach 20% of the population or nearly 300 million (30 crore) people.

Currently, according to the research, the actual number of coronavirus patients in India is nearly 1 million and thousands have probably died. The reports say that the number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat alone may touch 800,000 by the end of May.

Similarly, other states such as Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu have hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases and thousands of deaths which are not being reported truthfully.

The government is hiding the actual data which is extremely worrisome. If the lockdown restrictions are lifted after May 3, many more people will die and India will have to face serious social and economic consequences.