Coronavirus Returns After Lifting Lockdown Restrictions: WHO
With the Covid-19 pandemic receding in some countries and cities, the United Nations is working with Governments to fine-tune plans to reopen battered economies.
The UN warns that complacency and lifting “stay-at-home” orders and other restrictions too fast could invite a second wave of new cases.
A resurgence of new cases is already occurring after they lifted lockdowns, even in countries that had successfully flattened the Covid-19 curve. In countries seeing positive signs, “the biggest threat now is complacency,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Health experts suggest that the virus will wreak more havoc in the July-September period when the infection will reach its peak, although it will continue to kill people even after September.
It is also being observed that the lockdown restrictions are being lifted arbitrarily in despotic regimes which are being ruled by authoritarian rulers.
|Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin
|April 16-30, 2020
|May 1-15, 2020
|May 16-31, 2020
|June 1-15, 2020
|June 16-30, 2020
|July 1-15, 2020
Coronavirus is causing enormous damage and deaths in such countries, although the ruling politicians are downplaying the effect of infection and releasing understated data on deaths from the virus.
Currently, with over 11 million cases and 525,000 reported deaths, coronavirus has severely hit more than 150 countries of the world.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.