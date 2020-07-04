Coronavirus Returns After Lifting Lockdown Restrictions: WHO

With the Covid-19 pandemic receding in some countries and cities, the United Nations is working with Governments to fine-tune plans to reopen battered economies.

The UN warns that complacency and lifting “stay-at-home” orders and other restrictions too fast could invite a second wave of new cases.

A resurgence of new cases is already occurring after they lifted lockdowns, even in countries that had successfully flattened the Covid-19 curve. In countries seeing positive signs, “the biggest threat now is complacency,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Health experts suggest that the virus will wreak more havoc in the July-September period when the infection will reach its peak, although it will continue to kill people even after September.

It is also being observed that the lockdown restrictions are being lifted arbitrarily in despotic regimes which are being ruled by authoritarian rulers.

Coronavirus is causing enormous damage and deaths in such countries, although the ruling politicians are downplaying the effect of infection and releasing understated data on deaths from the virus.

Currently, with over 11 million cases and 525,000 reported deaths, coronavirus has severely hit more than 150 countries of the world.