A health worker sanitizes her hands before putting on a mask. Photo: WHO
Covid-19 Prevention Network Invites Volunteers for Clinical Trials

The Covid-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) was formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the US National Institutes of Health to respond to the global pandemic.

Using the infectious disease expertise of their existing research networks and global partners, NIAID has directed the networks to address the pressing need for vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against SARS-CoV-2.

The CoVPN plans to conduct Phase 3 efficacy trials for Covid-19 vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. It will work to develop and conduct studies to ensure rapid and thorough evaluation of US government-sponsored Covid-19 vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for the prevention of Covid-19 disease.

The network is inviting volunteers who want to take part in the current or future Covid-19 prevention clinical trials. The volunteers must be 18 years or older to participate.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

