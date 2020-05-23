Covid Documentary Reveals Rahul Gandhi’s Help to Migrant Workers

A new documentary film has revealed the torture and persecution that the poor migrant workers are facing in India because of government’s carelessness in handling the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

The film depicts poor workers’ stories narrated to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been raising his voice against PM Narendra Modi’s government that has completely ignored the concerns of migrant workers and others affected by coronavirus.

Today, hundreds or thousands of workers are walking on the roads to reach their villages as the cities in which they had come to work are closed because of coronavirus lockdowns being abruptly imposed by PM Modi.

In the short film, the workers told Rahul Gandhi that Modi suddenly appears on TV to make reckless announcements without giving time to people to prepare for the consequences of his announcements.

Earlier, they said, Modi had made a similar announcement on demonetization because of which the Indians were denied their right to use their own money deposited in banks.

In their talk with Rahul Gandhi, the workers informed that although the Modi government is making claims that it has deposited Rs. 500 in their banks to deal with coronavirus, they have not received any money.

These are false claims, they lamented, adding that a help of Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 is insufficient to survive when they have lost their livelihoods because of coronavirus lockdown.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2020

The migrant workers also said that the police as well as others in their localities in cities are harassing them so that they should leave the cities to go back to their villages. They added that they have no plans to come back and work in the cities from where they are being driven out mercilessly. “We will prefer to die on the road rather than living in the cities,” they said in their conversation with Rahul Gandhi.

Finally, Rahul Gandhi arranged vehicles to carry the stranded people so they could reach their villages.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing RMN Poll, 82% people say that PM Modi is not handling the coronavirus crisis effectively.