Covid Help: Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative to Support Bollywood Workers

Through an online application process, those in need can apply to avail this support from YRF.

Bollywood filmmaker Yash Raj Films (YRF) says that the deadly coronavirus pandemic has plagued the entertainment industry since last year and the Hindi film industry has come to a halt, given the huge spike in Covid-19 cases due to the second wave of infections.

Last year, during the lockdown, Aditya Chopra of YRF says he lent his support to thousands of daily wage earners of the film industry by crediting money directly into their bank accounts. Now the YRF has launched the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ to provide support to daily workers in the film industry.

According to an official statement, Aditya Chopra has taken cognizance of the massive socio-economic and humanitarian crisis that the daily workers of the industry are currently facing and The Yash Chopra Foundation – is rolling out the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ so that thousands of daily wage earners can tide over these turbulent and highly unpredictable times.

As part of the initiative, the foundation will initiate a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute Ration kits to workers for a family of 4 for an entire month through their NGO partners Youth Feed India.

“The Yash Chopra Foundation is committed to constantly and relentlessly being a support system to the Hindi film industry and its workers who have been an integral part of our 50 year journey. Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative is aiming to provide support to the pandemic hit workers of our industry,” said Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films.

Through an online application process, those in need can apply to avail this support from YRF.