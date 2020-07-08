Khadi Face Masks. Photo: KVIC
Covid Infection: India Begins Online Sale of Khadi Face Masks

Khadi Face Masks. Photo: KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Government of India today announced the online availability of Khadi face masks.

According to KVIC, the online sale will benefit people in the remotest parts of the country particularly those who cannot afford to move out of their houses or visit Khadi India outlets due to Covid constraints.

KVIC is selling both Khadi Cotton and Silk masks. While the Cotton face masks are priced nominally at Rs 30 per piece, the Silk masks are available for Rs 100 per piece.

The minimum order for online purchase of masks is Rs 500, wherein buyers have the option of choosing from the four types of masks available. These are White Cotton masks with Black piping, White Cotton masks with Tri-colour piping, Silk masks in solid colours, and Printed Silk masks in multiple colours.

The KVIC delivers the masks for free within 5 days from the date of purchase. The online sale is currently available within the country only.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the online sale of Khadi face masks has been started so that people buy only genuine Khadi face masks. The orders for the Khadi masks can be placed here.

