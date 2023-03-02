Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Must Resign: BJP and Congress

Under the Kejriwal government, Delhi has become the corruption capital of India.

The Delhi units of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are demanding the resignation of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal. Both BJP and Congress have begun vigorous protests today (March 1) asking Kejriwal to resign.

The opposition parties – BJP and Congress – allege that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal is leading a corruption racket in Delhi, as two of his ministers have been arrested and jailed.

Delhi Government ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – who are in custody for various corruption cases – resigned on February 28 from the Delhi Cabinet.

शराब घोटाले में एक्सपोज हो चुके भ्रष्ट मंत्रिमंडल के मुखिया केजरीवाल ने कांग्रेस की शिकायत पर CBI जाँच झेल रहे मंत्री गहलोत को सजा की जगह इनाम दे दिया। खुद बिना विभाग के वर्षों से ईमानदारी की चादर औढ़ गद्दी पर बैठे है। कांग्रेस ने प्रदर्शन कर CM केजरीवाल के इस्तीफ़े की माँग की। pic.twitter.com/yTQ5g1zCVS — Anil Chaudhary (@Ch_AnilKumarINC) March 1, 2023

Sisodia – who is allegedly involved in a citywide liquor scandal – was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 and the next day a court granted a 5-day custody to the CBI for Sisodia’s further interrogation.

The other Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain was sent to jail last year for his alleged involvement in a serious money laundering case.

It is likely that soon other AAP politicians – including Kejriwal – may be jailed for various crimes and acts of corruption that they may be committing secretly. In fact, under the Kejriwal government, Delhi has become the corruption capital of India.

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP Government in the state.

Since most politicians in Kejriwal’s AAP seem to be corrupt, they should either resign or the authorities should dismiss the AAP government in Delhi.