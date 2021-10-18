Delhi Govt Launches Red Light On, Gaadi Off Program to Control Pollution

While there will be hardly any reduction in the pollution level with this gimmick, there are chances that many drivers will not be able to restart their vehicles when the signal gets green.

By RMN News Service

As India’s capital New Delhi continues to be the most polluted national capital in the world, Delhi Government launched today (October 18) a weird “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign to control vehicular pollution on Delhi roads. The program – which will run until November 18 – urges drivers to switch off their vehicle engines when the signal is red at traffic lights.

“You should contribute to the fight against pollution. When you switch off your vehicle engine at a red light, it will save your fuel and reduce pollution. We, the people of Delhi, will together control pollution,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

While there will be hardly any reduction in the pollution level with this gimmick, there are chances that many drivers will not be able to restart their vehicles when the signal gets green. It will cause traffic chaos on roads.

Kejriwal also tweeted a day before on October 17 that air quality is steadily deteriorating in Delhi. He shared the pollution data [ (AQI – 298 (201 to 300 – Poor); PM10 – 286 (251 to 350 – Poor); PM2.5 – 156 (121 to 250 – Very poor) ].

Delhi Government keeps playing such tricks to gain publicity, but it fails every year to contain pollution which is always at lethal limits throughout the year. The Delhi Government, the Indian Government, and the pollution-control agencies are not taking proper steps to control pollution because most politicians and bureaucrats in India are uneducated, careless, and corrupt.