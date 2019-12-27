ECI Plans to Hold Delhi Election on EVMs. BJP Expected to Win

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra reviewed poll preparedness for Delhi Assembly election at Election Commission of India (ECI) Headquarters in Delhi on December 26, 2019.

Speaking to the officers, Sunil Arora said that Constitution of India has given the mandate to Election Commission of India under Article 324 to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. CEC called upon election officials to conduct flawless election in the NCT of Delhi.

Election Commissioner, Ashok Lavasa speaking on the occasion directed election officials to respond promptly on the complaints received through c-Vigil app and pay attention on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) trainings.

[ Also Read: Petition Filed in Supreme Court to Check EVM Frauds in Elections ]

It is largely believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party BJP committed large-scale EVM tampering to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The field reports suggest that without EVM manipulations, BJP would not have won even 100 Lok Sabha seats. But with EVM fraud, it is alleged, Modi’s party managed to win 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

As Delhi election will take place on EVMs, it is expected that BJP will win, although these days it is seen that Modi’s party tampers with EVMs selectively in crucial elections because of nationwide protests against the use of EVMs.

[ Download and Read: Delhi Disaster Report 2019 ]

Tech experts suggest that besides other manipulations, the chip used in the EVMs was not of OTP (One Time Programmable) category. That means, it can be programmed in each EVM to change the vote count in favor of a particular candidate.

The opposition parties were vociferously opposing the use of EVMs before the election with allegations that BJP colludes with the ECI to tamper with the voting machines to win elections. But when the election results were declared in May 2019 and BJP won, all opposition parties went into a state of stony silence and did not challenge the results.

Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, Praveer Ranjan, who is State Police Nodal Officer made a presentation about the general law and order situation prevailing in Delhi and action being planned by Delhi Police to enforce all the measures as mandated by the Commission.