WATCH VIDEOS: Protests Against EVMs Intensify in Delhi

A comprehensive microsite informs about the EVM concerns in Indian elections.

As there are numerous complaints about the fraudulent use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Indian elections, a large number of protesters have assembled today (January 31) in Delhi to raise their voice against EVMs.

People complain that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi selectively manipulates EVMs to win Lok Sabha elections and certain key state elections. 

The protesters assert that if elections are held transparently on ballot papers instead of EVMs, neither Modi nor BJP can win any election. Meanwhile, a comprehensive microsite informs about the EVM concerns in Indian elections.

However, the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the judges of the Supreme Court are reluctant to stop the use of EVMs mainly because they cannot take any decision that may displease their boss PM Modi.

You can watch some of the videos of Delhi protests that are being held against EVMs.

EVM Protest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klsmdyj7EAY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P53Y6n_Sld8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEfskcIwUQ8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cN6vSCdl5FE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoNbJfTeJ3c

EVM Microsite: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn

Video courtesy: Individual YouTube Channels

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

