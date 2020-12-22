FACT on Global Farming and Agricultural Affairs

F A C T (Farm And Crop Times)

News Magazine on Global Farming and Agricultural Affairs

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing FACT (Farm And Crop Times) news magazine that covers global farming and agricultural affairs. The magazine is being edited and produced by Rakesh Raman who is the editor of RMN News Service.

The main stories in the December 2020 issue of the FACT magazine are:

– New EU Farm Policy to Protect Farmers’ Income

– How Climate Change Poses Threat to Soil Biodiversity

– European Union to Release Greener Farm Policy

– What Is Common Agricultural Policy?

– How Modi Govt Plans to Help Indian Farmers

– EU Releases Agricultural Outlook Report for 2020-30

– Canadian Farmers Oppose Govt Move to Hike Carbon Taxes

– What Is Climate Change?

– Supreme Court Allows Farmers to Hold Protests in Delhi

– How Indian Farmers Fail to Adopt Scientific Farming Techniques

– USDA-NASA Agreement to Improve Agricultural Research

– How Digital Technologies Improve Food System Outcomes

– Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers in India

– How Scientific Research Helps Combat Farm Challenges

You can download and study the magazine and share it with your colleagues so that they could support this editorial initiative. It is also given below in the digital format.

Contact

Rakesh Raman [ Please click here to see the full profile. ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I

New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email