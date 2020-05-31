George Floyd Murder Case: Public Execution Is the Only Punishment for Cruel Policeman

A large number of protesters are fearlessly defying curfew orders in many cities of the U.S. where huge demonstrations are taking place after the in-custody death of a black man, George Floyd.

A white policeman Derek Chauvin – who has now been removed from his job – has been charged with murdering Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis. Chauvin, 44, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

In video footage, Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck last Monday until the black man – who kept saying he can’t breathe – died for want of air.

Although Chauvin is facing murder charges, the protesters who want to avenge Floyd’s death are not satisfied. Their protests have turned violent during the past few days, as the police brutality against black Americans has been increasing.

[ Police Must Stop Killings of African Americans: UN Human Rights Chief ]

The Floyd killing follows the other similar cases of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Garner in New York, and others that led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Although the Chauvin case has gone to the court, the court process to punish the accused policemen is terribly slow. Therefore, instant public execution is the only punishment for Chauvin and others of his ilk.

Public execution – which is a form of capital punishment or death penalty and occurs in the presence of general public on a road or community location – can only deter the white policemen who treat black Americans as animals.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s brother has revealed the details of a phone call he had with President Donald Trump. Grieving Philonise Floyd described the call from Trump as fast and curt, as if Trump was trying to put him off.