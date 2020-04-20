HarperCollins Releases Book on Coronavirus for Children

HarperCollins Publishers has released a book on coronavirus for children. Axel Scheffler has illustrated the digital book for primary school age children. It is free for anyone to download and read, and it describes coronavirus and the measures taken to control it.

According to HarperCollins, Professor Graham Medley of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine acted as a consultant, and the company also had advice from two head teachers and a child psychologist for producing the book.

It answers key questions in simple language for 5 to 9 year olds: What is the coronavirus? How do you catch the coronavirus? What happens if you touch the coronavirus? Why are people worried about catching the coronavirus? Is there a cure for the coronavirus? Why are some places we normally go to closed? What can I do to help? What’s going to happen next?

[ Covid Health Bulletin Covers Global Coronavirus News and Views ]

Also, a new story book that aims to help children understand and come to terms with coronavirus (COVID-19) has been produced by a collaboration of more than 50 organizations working in the humanitarian sector.

These include the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Save the Children.

With the help of a fantasy creature, Ario, “My Hero is You, How kids can fight COVID-19!” explains how children can protect themselves, their families and friends from coronavirus and how to manage difficult emotions when confronted with a new and rapidly changing reality.