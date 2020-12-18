How Climate Change Affects Human Rights
The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has developed a series of information catalogs to raise awareness of the human rights impacts of climate change and environmental harms.
The information highlights OHCHR’s key messages and recommendations regarding human rights, climate change, the environment, and related issues, drawing in part from OHCHR’s analytical studies.
The objective is to inform all stakeholders about the effects of climate change on the rights of children, women, migrants, people with disabilities, and others.
Selected information was developed with the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.