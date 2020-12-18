How Climate Change Affects Human Rights. Photo: OHCHR
How Climate Change Affects Human Rights

The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has developed a series of information catalogs to raise awareness of the human rights impacts of climate change and environmental harms.

The information highlights OHCHR’s key messages and recommendations regarding human rights, climate change, the environment, and related issues, drawing in part from OHCHR’s analytical studies.

The objective is to inform all stakeholders about the effects of climate change on the rights of children, women, migrants, people with disabilities, and others.

Selected information was developed with the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

