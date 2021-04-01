How Safe and Effective Are Covid-19 Vaccines?

There is a probability that corrupt politicians are working hand in glove with global drug cartels and together they may be behind the spread and perpetuity of the infection.

By Rakesh Raman

As mystery continues to shroud the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccination projects, it is difficult to know if more people are dying with infection or with vaccination. Since a number of cases came up during the past one month or so where people got infected after receiving the vaccine, the debate has shifted from vaccine distribution to vaccine safety.

A leading doctor has warned that the current vaccination drive can have disastrous consequences for people around the world. In an open letter to WHO, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche says that by vaccinating everyone with a vaccine that does not prevent transmission, we are destroying people’s immune systems, and setting the stage for a global health disaster. He says that these vaccines must not be used in the heat of a pandemic on millions of millions of people. [ Click here to watch the video interview. ]

“Mass infection prevention and mass vaccination with leaky Covid-19 vaccines in the midst of the pandemic can only breed highly infectious variants,” Dr. Bossche said. He has repeated his call for a public scientific debate with the WHO, qualified experts, and authorities worldwide over mass vaccinations campaigns.

Governments too are worried, as they are clueless about the effect of vaccines on Covid-19 and its variants. In March, Members of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee of the European Parliament debated with experts over the efficacy of vaccines against mutations of the Covid-19 virus. Members quizzed experts on the authorisation process for updated vaccines, on the role of vaccination certificates, and on the safety and side effects of existing vaccines.

As Covid has become the biggest conundrum for health experts, they are not able to provide the right information about the extent of infection and the calamity it is causing. People in different parts of the world have to rely on the random statements issued by politicians and WHO bureaucrats, most of whom are pathological liars.

As governments have been releasing understated or misleading data about coronavirus and vaccines, they have failed to convince citizens about the severity of infection and the efficacy of vaccines. Politicians are announcing and lifting lockdowns without publicly sharing the data behind their decisions. Similarly, they are starting and stopping vaccination drives arbitrarily.

For example, health officials in Canada have decided to suspend administration of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to younger people over concerns of blood clots in some cases. Provincial health authorities, including those in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, halted the AstraZeneca shots after the nation’s vaccine advisory committee recommended a pause on administering it to people under 55 years old.

Since governments are pumping in trillions of dollars into the Covid management projects which lack transparency, there is a probability that corrupt politicians are working hand in glove with global drug cartels and together they may be behind the spread and perpetuity of the infection.

As WHO is also not sure about the effectiveness or the harms of Covid-19 vaccines, it has launched a vaccine injury compensation programme. It is a programme for the 92 low- and middle-income countries and economies eligible for support via the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) of the COVAX Facility. According to WHO, the programme will offer eligible individuals in AMC-eligible countries and economies a transparent process to receive compensation.

While there are multiple reports of side effects, here are some recent cases in which people caught Covid infection even after the vaccination, lending credence to the fact that some serious frauds are happening in the vaccine production and administration projects.

A senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has contracted the novel coronavirus despite taking both vaccine doses. Read More

South Korea is investigating seven cases of people dying after receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots. Health authorities will look to ascertain a potential causal relationship between the vaccinations and the deaths. Three more people who received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine died in the country. Read More

Indian actor Paresh Rawal tests Covid-19 positive weeks after the first vaccine shot. Read More

Of the more than 66,000 residents vaccinated in Pimpri-Chinchwad till date, four have tested Covid positive days after they received the first dose. Two other doctors have tested positive even after receiving their second dose. Read More

Two health officials in the Jalna district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, an official said. Read More

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving the first jab of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm. Khan, 67, was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. Read More

A 45-year old man died after he took the second dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district in Maharashtra. The 45-year old Sukhdeo Kirdit took the vaccine shot at around 11:00 am. His family members said that he was fine when he left home in the morning to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read More

Two resident doctors who took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine were detected with the mild form of the infectious disease. A senior resident doctor from Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda, took the first dose on January 19 and was detected with Covid-19 on February 12, which is 24 days after taking the first shot. The second case is of a resident doctor from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Panjagutta, who took the jab on January 22 and was detected with the infectious disease on February 11, which is 20 days after the first dose. Both, from Pulmonology specialization, were administered Covishield. Read More

A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection. The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar’s Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on 16 January and the second one on 15 February. He had fever and his samples were examined, which detected the Covid-19 infection on 20 February. Read More

A final-year student pursuing MBBS tested positive for coronavirus days after getting inoculated by the second dose of the Covishield vaccine. The 21-year-old received the second dose of the Covishield vaccine in March. Days after inoculation, he developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection. Read More

All these cases indicate that the Covid-19 vaccines have been released in haste and are in an experimental stage. Governments in different parts of the world are deliberately hiding the effects of vaccines on consumers who are being enticed to take the vaccines without making the data about them public.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.