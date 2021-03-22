How to Learn English – Lesson 2 – By Rakesh Raman

As you know, I was running a free school for deserving children in Dwarka, New Delhi under the RMN Foundation humanitarian organization that I have formed. Since that school is closed because of coronavirus and resource crunch, I am in the process of establishing a virtual / online school.

In order to provide modern education to children and other students and to make them employable, I have started a YouTube channel on which I am holding video lectures on different subjects, beginning with English.

People in all age groups can attend this course to learn English language. I will keep uploading different lessons of this course on YouTube and you can subscribe to this channel to attend and learn the full course. Click the following links to learn different lessons.

[ English Lesson 1 ] [ English Lesson 2 ]

DONATION

I request you to join hands with RMN Foundation and donate for the human-welfare services that it is offering selflessly. Individual Indian donors can help RMN Foundation with their contributions using the following bank details:

Bank Name: ICICI Bank

Bank Branch: HL Square, Plot No. 6, Sector 5 (MLU), Dwarka, New Delhi 110 075

Account Number: 025005004368

Account Name: RMN Foundation

Type of Account: Current

IFSC Code: ICIC0000250

Thank You

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16

Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I

New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

Mobile: 9810319059

Contact by Email