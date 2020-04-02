India Launches Online System to Resolve Coronavirus Grievances

Jitendra Singh, an Indian minister, launched DARPG’s National Monitoring Dashboard on coronavirus (COVID-19) grievances today (April 1). The dashboard will handle grievances received in the Centralized Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with all ministries, departments, and states / Union Territories (UTs).

It was developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in pursuance of the recommendations of the empowered group of officers constituted under the Disaster Management Act 2005 on public grievances and suggestions to ensure timely implementation of COVID-19 response activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Singh said that it is the endeavor of the Modi government to ensure timely redressal of COVID-19 grievances and directions have been issued to all ministries and departments to prioritize these grievances and provide redressal in a period of 3 days.

[ Coronavirus Management: Great Leaders vs. Narendra Modi ]

Jitendra Singh said that he had personally reviewed the status of 262 grievances of Central Government and 83 grievances of State Governments received on Day 1, and directed officers in the DARPG to pursue with line ministries and State Governments.

On Day 1 of the launch, the National Monitoring Dashboard received 43 grievances of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 31 grievances of Ministry of External Affairs, and 26 grievances of Ministry of Finance.

The nature of grievances related to quarantine facilities, lockdown not being adhered to complaints, essential supplies related complaints, examination related complaints, rescheduling of interest repayments on loans, evacuation requests from foreign countries, etc. The portal will be updated and monitored at senior levels in the government on a daily basis.