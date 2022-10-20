India to Start Rs. 500-crore Accelerator Programme for Agri Startups 

Taking major policy initiatives for Indian agriculture startups, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar made several key announcements on October 18.

In the Agri Startup Conference organized on the second day of PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Pusa Mela Ground, Delhi, Tomar informed that a high-level steering committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister for overall guidance of the Agriculture Startup ecosystem.

A Rs. 500-crore accelerator programme for taking forward and popularizing the successful initiatives of Agri Startups will be started.

Amidst a large gathering of Agri Startup delegates, Tomar announced that an Executive Committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, comprising concerned agencies like DARE, DPIIT, agricultural incubators and knowledge partners, agricultural universities, research institutes, top investors and other stakeholders.

Also, a separate Division will be created under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary for Agriculture Startups in the Ministry of Agriculture. A cell will also be created to work as a single window agency for Agri Startups to facilitate all linkages required with certification agencies, financial institutions, agricultural universities etc.

The minister informed that a marketing linkage will be created with organizations like e-NAM and NAFED to meet the market needs of the products developed by the Agri Startups.

A portal will also be developed to create a database for all agriculture startups and monitor their development. Tomar said that efforts will be made to organize Agri Startup Conclave at national and regional level to promote Startups in the Agriculture sector.

He said that in the last eight years, it has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister Narendra Modi that India should emerge strong on the global political stage.

The minister said that the government is committed to develop technology and it is necessary to popularize technology so that people could get its real benefit.