Joe Biden to VP Pick Kamala Harris: Let’s Go Win This
Former Democratic U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has named Sen. Kamala Harris, 55, to be his running mate for the November election. Biden tweeted, “Let’s go win this, Kamala Harris.”
She is the first Black and South Asian American woman chosen for a national election by a major political party.
Let’s go win this, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/O2EYo6rYyk
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020
“I’ve known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing,” tweeted former President Barack Obama.
I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020
If Biden wins the November 3 election after defeating President Trump, Ms Harris would become the first woman in the U.S. history to serve as vice president (VP).
