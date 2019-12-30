Kailash Kher Song Reveals False Promises of Kejriwal and Misery in Delhi

Indian playback singer Kailash Kher has sung a new song to reveal the false promises made by Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. The video song “Bol Re Dilli Bol” also shows the miserable living conditions for the people of Delhi.

The song is a part of an upcoming documentary series titled, “Transparency: Pardarshita.” It is produced and directed by Dr. Munish Raizada who has been a part of India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and AAP.

Election and Destruction in Delhi

Raizada was the co-convener of AAP’s Chicago-based NRI Cell. In 2015, he was removed from the party when he started questioning the shady handling of funds by Kejriwal and AAP.

On Raizada’s complaint, social activist and IAC leader Anna Hazare had also written a rebuke letter to Kejriwal for misappropriation of party funds. But AAP ignored the letter and continued working in a dishonest manner.

Raizada says that “Bol Re Dilli Bol” song is dedicated to all those who had volunteered and supported the desire to see a change in India’s political system through IAC and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“It is an effort to highlight the dismay of all those who volunteered for the promise of alternative politics. But alas, things are still the same!” he added.

The documentary series “Transparency: Pardarshita” is scheduled to be released on January 15, 2020.

Photo / Video courtesy: Munish Raizada Films