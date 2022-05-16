Kejriwal Asks Delhi MLAs to Resist Demolitions by BJP

Kejriwal has asked the AAP MLAs to resist demolitions even if they have to go to jail.

By RMN News Service

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to resist demolition of encroached structures being carried out by the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

Owned and operated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi, the MCDs are demolishing the shops and homes in poor localities under an unplanned anti-encroachment drive.

Kejriwal claimed that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Delhi will render more than 6 million (60 lakh) people homeless. In a video message released today (May 16), the AAP chief said it will be the biggest destruction in independent India, adding that BJP is misusing power.

Kejriwal said that he is against encroachment, but more than 80% of Delhi is developed on encroached land which needs to be redeveloped in a planned manner.

जिस तरह से भाजपा दिल्ली में लोगों के घर और दुकानें तोड़ रही है, वो सही नहीं है। 63 लाख लोगों की दुकानों या मकानों पर बुलडोज़र चल सकता है। ये आज़ाद भारत का सबसे बड़ा विध्वंस होगा। LIVE https://t.co/Ehbv4kDGeS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 16, 2022

The chief minister said that he has asked AAP MLAs to stand with affected people to counter the BJP-led hooliganism in the name of anti-encroachment drive. Kejriwal has asked the AAP MLAs to resist demolitions even if they have to go to jail.