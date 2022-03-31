Modi-Clone Kejriwal Claims BJP Plans to Kill Him

Both Modi and Kejriwal are trying to promote fake nationalism, which is similar to the German nationalism practiced by the Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has claimed once again that an attack was carried out with the aim to assassinate him. In a tweeted video message, Kejriwal said today (March 31) that his home was attacked and he is ready to die.

“कल मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ, देश के लिए मेरी जान भी हाज़िर है। पर मैं important नहीं हूँ। देश important है। इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी सही नहीं है। क्या ऐसे देश आगे बढ़ेगा? नहीं ना? आइए सब मिलकर देश के लिए काम करें।” Kejriwal tweeted. But he did not explain how an attack on his home is an attack on the country.

Kejriwal – who is one of the most dishonest politicians in India – keeps spreading rumours about death threats to him. In his evil aim to expand his political footprint, he tries to deceptively woo gullible voters’ sympathy by telling lies of threats to him. But there cannot be any threat to him because he and his palatial home are always surrounded by an army of security personnel.

Actually, Kejriwal emulates the dirty political stunts of his mentor Narendra Modi who is incidentally the prime minister (PM) of India. Although Modi wastes a whopping public money of nearly Rs. 600 crore per year on his security, he keeps complaining frequently that he is under threat to falsely attract people’s attention.

In fact, Kejriwal is a blind follower of Modi. If Modi visits Ram temple, Kejriwal goes to Ram devotee Hanuman temple. If Modi participates in a Hindu yatra (procession), Kejriwal leads a Tiranga yatra (Indian flag procession).

कल मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ देश के लिए मेरी जान भी हाज़िर है। पर मैं important नहीं हूँ। देश important है। इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी सही नहीं है। क्या ऐसे देश आगे बढ़ेगा? नहीं ना? आइए सब मिलकर देश के लिए काम करें। pic.twitter.com/wLBcb5b1Wj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2022

Both Modi and Kejriwal are trying to promote fake nationalism, which is similar to the German nationalism practiced by the Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler. Instead of respecting democratic principles, Modi and Kejriwal are gaining undue political advantage by dividing people on religious and fake patriotic lines.

Their repeated claims of threats are among their tricks to hoodwink the voters – most of whom are illiterate. Earlier, in 2019 also, Kejriwal had said that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to get him killed.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, “भाजपा मुझे क्यों मरवाना चाहती है? मेरा क़सूर क्या है? मैं देश के लोगों के लिए स्कूल और अस्पताल ही तो बनवा रहा हूँ। पहली बार देश में स्कूल और अस्पताल की सकारात्मक राजनीति शुरू हुई है। भाजपा इसको ख़त्म करना चाहती है। लेकिन अंतिम साँस तक मैं देश के लिए काम करता रहूँगा।”

Although Kejriwal has completely destroyed Delhi, he often tells lies across the country that BJP is trying to kill him because he is making schools and hospitals in Delhi.

Actually, the people of Delhi are suffering under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, rotten education systems, and crumbling healthcare infrastructure. But Kejriwal – who behaves like a deformed clone of Modi – spends huge public money on advertisements to hide his administrative failures and deceive the public.

In 2016, Kejriwal had said that Modi is so scared of him that he will get him killed. He released a video of his blatant lies while Modi himself is a bigger liar than Kejriwal.

Both these crooked politicians are at the forefront of a sinister campaign to destroy India with their falsehood and divisive politics.

Kejriwal’s latest claim of threats came when some protesters demonstrated in front of his residence on March 30 against his remarks on the controversial ‘The Kashmir Files’ film.

Modi’s party BJP has been asking Kejriwal to allow the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ without tax in the city theatres, but he has refused to do so.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.