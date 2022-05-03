Modi Must Release Details of His Picnic in Europe

The patriotic Indians – excluding a handful of Modi’s deaf and blind followers – feel ashamed of having an uneducated prime minister.

By Rakesh Raman

The prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi – who is excessively fond of having leisure trips in foreign countries – was not allowed to travel freely because of coronavirus during the past couple of years.

But now Modi has again broken the shackles to run away from troubled India and spend his time in the serene foreign environs. Beginning May 2, Modi is on a 3-day excursion to Europe in countries such as Germany, France, and Denmark.

God only knows what Modi does in foreign countries because he is an uneducated man who cannot hold any discussion on any contemporary topic. Since he is wasting huge public money on his lavish lifestyle, he must release the details of the money spent on his foreign tours and also make the transcripts of his discussions with foreign leaders public.

In fact, Modi should never be sent abroad and a public committee must be constituted to approve or disapprove each of his foreign visits depending on the need to send him abroad. In fact, this work should be done by the opposition parties in India, but they are so weak and irrelevant that they do not challenge Modi’s misdeeds.

Today, as a result of extreme corruption and lawlessness in the Modi regime, the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, pollution, hunger, unemployment, human rights violations, religious hatred, injustice, and extreme misery.

But Modi shamelessly claims on foreign lands that India is progressing. He tells blatant lies in front of the crowds hired to attend Modi’s publicity events to falsely publicize that everything is fine in India.

Truth: In collusion with the extremely corrupt and unskilled bureaucrats and spineless ministers, the Modi government has reduced India to a lawless state where ordinary citizens are being treated as slaves. Since Modi is an uneducated and uncivilized politician, he does not take any interest in governance.

Rather, as a religious demagogue, Modi keeps roaming aimlessly in different parts of the country to hold unruly political rallies where he delivers vulgar rhetoric to divide people on religious lines and deceive the voters.

Now the jet-setting Modi – who has aimlessly visited more than 50 countries – is also spreading lies during his foreign trips. Modi is wasting public money worth millions of dollars (or crores of rupees) on his foreign tours that are nothing more than the fun trips of a simpleton who is desperately trying to find an identity on foreign soil.

Obviously, people of India are quite perturbed over Modi’s excessive foreign excursions because there is no Return on Investment (RoI) analysis available on his travel expenses. Reports suggest that Modi has spent more than Rs. 2000 crore on his useless foreign tours.

It is largely believed that Modi goes to foreign countries frequently as a marketing agent of his corporate friends. For example, it is alleged that the decision to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft from Dassault Aviation was taken arbitrarily by Modi when he was touring France. It is said that the Rafale deal aimed to give undue monetary benefit to one of Modi’s corporate friends.

UNEDUCATED MODI

But is Modi a suitable man to represent India in other parts of the world? No; because Modi is perhaps the most naïve and illiterate PM that India has ever seen. He can’t utter even a single word about any modern subject. His level of knowledge is not more than that of a bumpkin.

There is a huge controversy in India about the educational qualifications of Modi. Almost all people in India and abroad know that Modi is not an educated man and cannot talk on any intellectual subject.

Picture this: Even when Modi reads the speeches written for him by others, it is difficult to make heads or tails of his meaningless utterances as he is almost uneducated and speaks in broken English. In fact, he can’t speak a line in any language properly and needs constant help from a teleprompter. [ You can click here to watch a related video in which Modi fumbles. ]

Modi’s English words always roll in his mouth and do not come out smoothly. You cannot understand Modi’s English, although his communication skills in Hindi are also equally bad. The patriotic Indians – excluding a handful of Modi’s deaf and blind followers – feel ashamed of having an uneducated prime minister.

Now it is clear that Modi is not qualified to run the country as its prime minister. Almost all people in India and abroad know that Modi is not an educated man and cannot talk properly on any intellectual subject.

The illiteracy of Modi can also be assessed from the fact that in 8 years of his tenure as PM, he held only one press conference which was so weird that Modi did not respond to even a single question and kept sitting like a statue. He can only deliver monotonous monologues, but can’t speak in open interactive forums.

Since Modi is naive and illiterate, he does not interact with media persons when he goes abroad. But if Modi is so illiterate and can’t speak properly, why is he going abroad so frequently? And what does he say to foreign leaders when he does not have knowledge of any subject?

In fact, Modi should never be sent on any foreign trip and should not be allowed to participate in any online global event because with his naivety he is giving a bad name to India.

And no wise person would attend his events in India or abroad. If foreign corporate leaders or dishonest politicians are making a beeline for Modi, they see a foolish buyer in him.

As the PM of India, he is squandering public money worth billions of dollars to buy foreign products and services which are not required at all in India. Modi is spending public money lavishly just to gain some cheap publicity for himself on foreign lands because as an illiterate, Modi is suffering from an inferiority complex.

RELIGIOUS DEMAGOGUE

Big question: If Modi is so bad in his conduct, how did he become the PM? Actually, he wins the elections by exploiting the religious sentiment of Hindu voters (almost 80% of people in India are Hindus).

Modi – who was an accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 in which nearly 2,000 Muslims were murdered – won the Lok Sabha election on the promise that he will make India a Hindu Rashtra (a nation only for Hindus).

Most Hindu voters bit the bait and voted for Modi as a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader. The dilemma began for Indians as soon as Modi became the prime minister in 2014 because he is not trained to manage any field that requires professional competence.

In the 2002 Gujarat riots, while about 2,000 Muslims were killed, there were incidents of rape, robbery, and widespread destruction of property affecting Muslims. It was alleged that the killings were executed at the behest of Modi who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

Although complicit Indian courts have almost exonerated Modi in this case, most Muslims in India still believe that Modi was responsible for the Gujarat massacre. The less said about the Indian courts, the better.

According to Human Rights Watch, the attacks against Muslims in Gujarat were actively supported by state government officials and the police. Also, police told Muslims, “We have no orders to save you.”

As a result, the U.S. administration denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage. But as he has become the PM of India, Modi is visiting the U.S. frequently because now he enjoys political immunity.

DEFORMED DEMOCRACY UNDER MODI

In fact, Modi is not the true leader who should represent India in global forums. It is largely believed that Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections deceptively by tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs). And where they cannot manipulate EVMs, they hoodwink the gullible voters with false promises and dirty tricks.

While there is no real terrorism in India, Modi spreads fear among the voters by creating a false or stage-managed terrorism situation so that voters must elect Modi and his party with the hope that Modi will protect them from terrorists.

Under the Modi government, the already deformed democracy in the country has become a plutocracy or perhaps kleptocracy (the rule by thieves) controlled by the corporate bigwigs who hobnob with Modi.

The democracy in its current form is promoting only incompetence, and incompetent people like Modi become the rulers of highly competent and educated citizens who are being treated like slaves. This is the main reason that India continues to exist as an underdeveloped country.

While people of India have been suffering for the past over seven decades under the rules of all political parties, there is an immediate need for a countrywide movement that could usher in a new competence-based political model.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the upcoming election.