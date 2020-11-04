Lapdog TV Anchor Arnab Goswami Arrested by Mumbai Police

Goswami misuses his TV channel to openly promote BJP’s policy of creating Hindu-Muslim divide for gaining political advantage in a Hindu majority country.

By Rakesh Raman

A Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami has been arrested from his house on Wednesday (November 4) morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. He was charged under Section 306 and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Republic TV channel showed video of Mumbai Police entering Goswami’s residence and arresting him. He was then pushed by the policemen into a police van and taken to the Raigad Police station.

Goswami – who claims to be a journalist but behaves as the untamed mouthpiece of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi – was earlier questioned in April 27 by the Mumbai Police.

After a slew of FIRs (police complaints) against Goswami for spreading religious hatred that can cause violence in the country and his filthy remarks against Congress president Ms Sonia Gandhi, police had called him for interrogation.

Last month (October), leading Bollywood filmmakers had filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against “irresponsible reporting by certain media houses” including Republic TV and Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police had also lodged a fresh case against Republic TV’s editorial team accusing them of creating disaffection among members of the city’s police force.

Goswami misuses his TV channel to openly promote BJP’s policy of creating Hindu-Muslim divide for gaining political advantage in a Hindu majority country.

FIRE in your support for Arnab Goswami after the shocking assault and arrest by police; Send us your videos, tweet with the hashtag #IndiaWithArnab; Take a stand against this atrocious and appalling action; Raise your voice for #ArnabGoswami #LIVE here – https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/8xZ1ckoJMF — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

In an extremely uncivil and loud rhetoric, Goswami – who is part of a lapdog media clique (a.k.a. Godi Media) supported by Modi’s party BJP – mischievously amplifies the narrative of Hindu-Muslim hatred spread by BJP leaders on his TV shows under the Republic TV banner.

Apparently, his aim is to divert public attention from the real issues – such as poverty, hunger, economic slowdown, unemployment, lawlessness – that the Modi government fails to address in the country. Obviously, a slew of BJP leaders tweeted in Goswami’s support after his arrest.

In May, after a slew of police complaints against Goswami – who exploits his TV channel for spreading hate against Muslims – people were demanding his arrest, as #ArrestArnab was among the top trending topics on Twitter. He has finally been arrested by the police.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.