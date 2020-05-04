New Police Case Filed Against Hate Anchor Arnab Goswami. Arrest Demanded

Close on the heels of a 12-hour-long interrogation by the Mumbai Police, a new FIR (police complaint) has been filed against hatemonger Arnab Goswami who claims to be a journalist.

The FIR (first information report) has been registered against Republic TV editor and owner Arnab Goswami for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony.

After a slew of police complaints against Goswami – who exploits his TV channel for spreading hate against Muslims – people are demanding his arrest, as #ArrestArnab was among the top trending topics on Twitter.

Goswami often behaves as the untamed mouthpiece of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and promotes BJP’s policy of creating Hindu-Muslim divide for gaining political advantage in a Hindu majority country.

According to a report in The Indian Express newspaper, the new case against Goswami was registered on Saturday (May 2) when the secretary of Raza Educational Welfare society, Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, complained at Mumbai’s Pydhonie police station. The complainant said that Goswami tried to create hatred against the Muslims in the country during a show on April 29.

The complainant added that Goswami’s TV channel had telecast the protest of migrant workers near Bandra railway station on April 14. As the protesters wanted the coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifted so they could go back to their native places, Goswami claimed that the mob gathers only near mosques during the lockdown.

The complaint adds that the migrants who had gathered near the railway station had no links with the mosques, but Goswami highlighted the religious hatred issue and tried to create communal disturbance.

According to the complaint, Goswami and his TV channel are trying to portray that Muslims are responsible for the spread of the coronavirus infection. The complainant also handed over the footage of the TV show on a pen drive to the police.

According to the reports, the police have registered a case under sections 153, 153 A, 295 A, 500, 505 (2), 511 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recently on April 27, Mumbai police had interrogated Goswami for over 12 hours. An FIR had been filed against Goswami after a complaint was filed by Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut over his statements in his show against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on the Palghar lynching incident.

The charges against Goswami include provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion or race, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police investigation is under way.