Modi Baba Coming Again. Keep Your Thali and Lota Ready in Your Balcony to Stop Coronavirus

Instead of relying on scientific studies and their empirical findings about coronavirus, it is expected that Modi will take a personal decision like a cult head (baba) to decide about the lockdown in the country.

By Rakesh Raman

The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi who lacks understanding of any modern subject such as coronavirus will appear once again on Tuesday (April 14) at 10 a.m. to deliver some sermon.

In the earlier couple of occasions, Modi – who is not quite educated – spoke randomly on the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country and asked his supporters to stand in their balconies to hit their kitchen utensils (such as Thali and Lota) and burn candles to tackle the disease.

Modi simply ignored the fact that nearly half of India’s population is homeless. Let alone balconies, millions of poor do not have kitchens and kitchen utensils. Then where will they stand and bang the vessels as Modi calls them to stand in their balconies? With his reckless utterances, Modi mocks the poor and their poverty.

Earlier – like a dictator – Modi had announced a sudden coronavirus lockdown for 21 days on March 24. As the lockdown expires on tomorrow (April 14), Modi is expected to issue some other meaningless diktat.

While Modi’s blind followers had thought that coronavirus will disappear as Modi had asked them to burn candles and hit their kitchen utensils, Modi’s totka (superstitious mischief) did not work.

In fact, the coronavirus cases have increased manifold in the country, although the Central as well as the State Governments are releasing fudged figures about the disease.

As India lacks test and treatment facilities, the country of 1.4 billion is hardly doing any tests to know the exact number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. A recent research shows India may have 1.3 million coronavirus cases by next month – May 2020.

Meanwhile, a new study done by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh suggests that coronavirus is likely to touch its peak by mid-September 2020 and may affect 58% of India’s population.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

Instead of relying on scientific studies and their empirical findings about coronavirus, it is expected that Modi will take a personal decision like a cult head (baba) to decide about the lockdown in the country.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.