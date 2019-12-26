Modi Lies Again. Modi Govt Making Torturous Detention Centers for Muslims

While the Modi government plans to give citizenship to Hindus through the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA 2019, mostly Muslims will be kept in these detention centers which have miserable living conditions.

By Rakesh Raman

In his politically charged speech on Sunday (December 22) in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said that his government is not making any detention centers and the rumors about these centers are being spread by Congress and Urban Naxals. Modi used the derogatory term Urban Naxals for India’s intelligentsia that often condemns Modi’s anti-people policies.

Although Modi tells lies frequently, this is one of those lies that can easily be exposed. In fact, a detention center – which will accommodate nearly 3,000 illegal immigrants – is expected to be complete by March 2020.

With a budget of Rs. 46 crore allocated by the Modi government, the detention center which is likely to keep most of the Muslim immigrants is already under construction.

“RSS का प्रधानमंत्री भारत माता से झूठ बोलता हैं ।” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who suggested in his tweet that Modi is not the prime minister (PM) of entire India and he is only the PM of his Hindu parent outfit RSS which has anti-Muslim stance.

Modi government has planned to make 10 such centers in Assam besides in other parts of the country. People who fail to prove their citizenship and whose names are not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India will be kept in these detention centers a.k.a. detention camps. Illegal immigrants can be held for three years at these centers before releasing them on bail.

In November 2019, the Modi government disclosed that 988 people were kept in 6 detention centers in Assam. The existing centers are being run from the district jail premises at Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, and Goalpara.

Nearly 19 lakh (1.9 million) people have not been included in the list of citizens under NRC created to identify illegal immigrants in Assam. If these excluded people are not able to prove their citizenship, they will be kept in these centers.

These centers are like the concentration camps set up by Nazi Germany to torture the political opponents of dictator Adolf Hitler. The first Nazi camps were established in Germany in March 1933 immediately after Hitler became Chancellor and his Nazi Party was given control of the police.

