Indian Rebellion: People Revolt Against Hindu Rulers Modi and Shah

Most believe that the nationwide protests will go futile if the Hindu dictators – Modi and Shah – are not removed from their positions.

It is being observed that India has become a kakistocracy where the government is under the control of the worst, least qualified, and the most unscrupulous people.

The opposition leaders are preaching that the ongoing protests should be peaceful. But peaceful protests can succeed only if they are led by a leader like Mahatma Gandhi.

The current protests will soon die down as they are directionless and do not have any leader.

As the opposition parties are almost extinct, India has become a one-party dictatorship state ruled by PM Modi who treats citizens as slaves.

Now, India is in a state of civil unrest. The increasing turmoil in India will have serious consequences for the entire world, as mass migration is expected from India.

With hundreds of thousands of people protesting on the streets across India, the current wave of uprising is being construed as the return of Indian Rebellion of 1857 that aimed to drive out the British rulers.

Led mainly by disintegrated student groups of India, the protests are being stopped by government-backed security forces that are using force including batons, water cannons, and bullets to control protesters. The government has imposed many restrictions in most parts of the country including India’s capital New Delhi.

The restrictions include shutdown of Internet and mobile services, termination of local train services, arrests of protesters, and the imposition of Section 144 that prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area.

As the ongoing protests are happening in India against a new discriminatory citizenship law, police – particularly in New Delhi – have beaten the protesters mercilessly.

It is said that nearly 200 university students who were protesting on December 15 in Delhi have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries including bullet wounds inflicted by Delhi Police which entered the university without permission to brutalize unarmed students. The incident is being compared to China’s brutality on students at Tiananmen Square.

ANTI-MUSLIM LAWS

In the past few months, the Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi and his close companion Amit Shah who is the Home Minister have announced a number of new laws that are mainly aimed to discriminate against Muslims in the country. In India’s population of 1.3 billion, about 15% or 200 million people belong to the Muslim religion.

Both Modi and Shah – who were accused in crimes including murders – are currently controlling all the affairs in India. Modi was an accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 in which nearly 2000 people – mostly Muslims – were killed. And Amit Shah is an accused in the case related to the death of judge B.H. Loya who had died in mysterious circumstances.

As they have criminal records, it is largely believed that Modi and Shah win elections and form governments for their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by using deceptive tricks that include tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and bribing the legislators of opposition parties.

Thus, they won the 2019 Lok Sabha election that helped them attain power and take all decisions while other BJP legislators have been relegated to mere figurehead roles.

In the 2019 election, Modi’s BJP received only about 20% of votes from 1.3 billion people to win election and form the government. With this meager support, BJP gained majority in the Parliament where now Modi and Shah are operating as elected dictators.

As BJP and its parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have pledged to make India a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims and other minority communities will not have equal rights, they are imposing a number of anti-Muslim laws.

Amid protests across the country, Modi and Shah with majority in Parliament enacted on December 11 a new citizenship legislation Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 or CAA that aims to persecute Muslims.

The amended legislation seeks to expedite citizenship for religious minorities – naming specifically only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians – fleeing persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who have been resident before 2014. But it does not extend the same protection to Muslims, including minority sects.

“We are concerned that India’s new Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA 2019 is fundamentally discriminatory in nature,” Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stated in Geneva.

Earlier, in August, the Modi government had abrogated Article 370 which gave special privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Expecting backlash from the people of Kashmir (nearly 80% of them are Muslims), the government had imposed curfew in Kashmir where Muslims are still facing extreme human rights violations.

Also, the proposed introduction of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will give the government a right to identify and remove illegal immigrants. Although it was supposed to focus on Assam, the Modi government plans to extend it across the country. It will give another opportunity to Modi and Shah to detain and deport Muslims under the garb of NRC.

Major opposition political parties led by Congress have protested strongly against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as well as the NRC. “The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarization unleashed by fascists (Modi and Shah) on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) says it is deeply troubled by the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), given the religion criterion in the bill. The United States government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership, USCIRF said in its statement.

According to the statement, the CAB enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion.

The CAB is a dangerous turn in the wrong direction; it runs counter to India’s rich history of secular pluralism and the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law regardless of faith, the USCIRF statement said.

TURMOIL IN INDIA

The chattering classes believe that the Modi government is trying to rule India by dividing people based on their castes and religions, while almost all ministers and bureaucrats in the government are clueless about different aspects of governance. Modi himself is also not quite educated and mostly keeps roaming aimlessly in different parts of the world.

Today, under Modi’s misrule, massive bureaucratic and political corruption, unemployment, lethal pollution, and human rights violations are happening in India. As a result, all the four pillars of democracy have collapsed in the country. The compromised judiciary, corrupt journalists, and spineless opposition leaders are allowing the Indian rulers to run the country in a dictatorial manner.

The voters have lost relevance while EVMs are manipulated by the rulers to win elections. Also, Modi’s BJP frequently purchases legislators in horse-trading deals to reverse the election results and form governments unscrupulously.

As a result of the despotic centralized control of Modi, the collapse of the Indian economy is quite visible. While rampant frauds are happening in banks, the NPAs of Indian banks have crossed the alarming limits.

Now banks are not allowing people to withdraw their own money deposited in banks. Extreme inflation is another irritant. Thus, India is in a state of civil unrest. The increasing turmoil in India will have serious consequences for the entire world, as mass migration is expected from India.

Therefore, in order to avert the fateful situation, the global community must take immediate steps. The steps must include UN sanctions as well as the U.S. sanctions from the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed on India as well as on top Indian bureaucrats and politicians.

Also, the financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and others should not provide any financial assistance to India. Likewise, foreign investors should not invest in India, as the Indian economy is going deeper into the doldrums.

Although socio-political chaos has been persisting in India for the past over 70 years, now it is being observed that India has become a kakistocracy where the government is under the control of the worst, least qualified, and the most unscrupulous people.

The sorry plight of Indians indicates that India has already become a politically unstable banana republic with rampant lawlessness, corruption, and exploitation of the ordinary citizens.

This report will also be published in the January 2020 issue of “Real Voter” magazine that covers issues related to politics and governance in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.

Photo courtesy: Congress, CPI(M)