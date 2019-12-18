Modi Says Delhi Is Rape Capital of India. Rahul Gandhi Asks Modi to Apologize

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asked India’s Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to apologize for Modi had called India’s capital New Delhi the “rape capital” of India.

The Congress leader also posted a video of Modi on his Twitter account when Modi called Delhi the rape capital and said that because of increasing number of rapes in the capital, India’s image is getting tarnished in the world.

Modi should apologise. 1. For burning the North East. 2. For destroying India’s economy. 3. For this speech, a clip of which I’m attaching. pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

“Modi should apologize for this speech, a clip of which I’m attaching,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

As the crimes are increasing at a rapid pace in Delhi, new reports reveal that on average 6 rape cases are reported every day in the capital.

Rahul Gandhi indicated that Modi has failed to protect women in the country and he has also destroyed India’s economy.