Demagogue Modi Talks Religion to Woo Voters in Madhya Pradesh

By Rakesh Raman

The prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi – who is known for politicizing religion to gain election advantages – has once again raised the religious issues in Madhya Pradesh where election is going to happen after a few months.

In a poll rally today (September 14) in Madhya Pradesh, Modi – who acts as a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader – talked about something called Sanatana Dharma.

He criticized the recently formed INDIA alliance of opposition parties for speaking against Sanatana Dharma. God only knows what Sanatana Dharma is and how it can save Indians from the unprecedented misery in the Modi regime, but in order to attract Hindu* voters, Modi raised the religious issue.

*Hindus: Hoodlums who masquerade as Hindu nationalists to attack Christians, Muslims, and Sikhs with the complicity of local police. These pseudo Hindu thugs enjoy a tacit support from PM Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in different Indian states.

Actually, only a miniscule fraction of real Hindus follow Modi’s dirty version of Hinduism which is being promoted under the Hindutva brand of religious fundamentalism.

It is largely believed that Modi is winning elections by spreading religious hatred and communal violence between different communities. But Modi is only creating a fake facade of raising the Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid, and religious issues in his election campaigns to hoodwink the opposition parties.

Actually, Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are largely dependent on electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win elections. It is being repeatedly observed that in order to avert suspicion, Modi and BJP selectively manipulate EVMs in some key state elections and Lok Sabha elections in which Modi contests.

Although in July 2023, the Supreme Court of India willy-nilly agreed to hear a petition that seeks to stop the misuse of EVMs, no court judge can dare to take any decision that may displease their boss Modi. In other words, EVMs will persist to help BJP win if the Lok Sabha election is held.

In fact, Modi knows that with his religious rhetoric, he cannot win any election because people understand that religion can never be an answer to their persisting problems such as inflation or unemployment in the Modi regime.

Therefore, to hide the EVM manipulation issue, he ostensibly discusses religion in his election rallies because religion is the only topic that Modi understands.

Actually, Modi is an illiterate man who cannot speak on any subject in any language. In order to hide his illiteracy, Modi often appears in colorful costumes at some inauguration events or irrelevant office meetings which even a donkey or a monkey can also handle.

While Modi cannot do any official work, he squanders huge public money on his useless visits abroad and on his election campaigns in different states of India to promote himself.

He keeps roaming aimlessly and can neither speak in front of foreign leaders nor can he understand what they say. When a foreign leader speaks with Modi in English, he only laughs hysterically because he cannot understand a word in English.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

However, there is no real leader in India who can challenge and defeat Modi in Lok Sabha elections.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.