Nancy Pelosi Blames Trump for Over 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths

As more than 200,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has raised concern over the contagion which is still expanding rapidly.

“Every American’s heart breaks for the more than 200,000 men, women and children who have lost their lives to the coronavirus in our country. The horrific human toll of this deadly virus is all the more wrenching for its senselessness; it did not have to be this way,” Ms Pelosi said.

She added that President Trump’s contempt for science, governance and the health of the American people has led to an historic national tragedy.

“Trump’s deadly disinformation and negligence – including his cover-up of the catastrophic nature of the virus and his continued resistance to mask-wearing, social distancing and other science-based measures to slow the virus’s spread – continue to prolong the pain for families,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement issued on September 22.

Yet, even now, Trump and Senate Republicans still refuse to listen to science and take the action necessary to crush the virus and protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people.

“Democrats advanced the science-based plan to crush the virus that experts tell us is needed in the Heroes Act, passed more than four months ago,” Ms Pelosi said. “Either Republicans do not understand the gravity of the situation or do not care about the needs of America’s working families. We continue to pray for the families who have lost loved ones or whose ongoing health has been jeopardized by coronavirus.”

