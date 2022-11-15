NITI Aayog Holds Atal Tinkering Labs Event for Students

Around 1.5 lakh students from more than 5,000 schools from India in the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) programme of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog took part in a tinkering activity on the occasion of Children’s day, on November 14, 2022.

Several schools from the country along with their students, ATL in-charges, principals, mentors, AIM team, and partners also participated in the event virtually from their respective ATLs.

In this event, participating students all across India built an innovation project together in one of the largest ever global tinkering events done collectively in a single day.

With a vision to ‘cultivate one million children in India as neoteric innovators’, Atal Innovation Mission is establishing Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in schools across India.

Recently, AIM achieved the objective of establishing more than 10,000 ATLs in schools across India with the purpose to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds; and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing, and so on.

Ms. Deepali Upadhayay, Program Director, AIM started the event by congratulating all students on the occasion of Children’s Day and establishment of 10,000 ATLs across schools of India.

As part of the event, students were explained the scientific concept behind the activity and demonstrated the steps for building the hand-held fan using equipment from the ATL.

This activity was aimed at developing the attitude and aptitude to experiment and tinker amongst young students. These students were invited to participate in a contest where they shared pictures and videos of the tinkering activity done in their schools.

According to NITI Aayog, ATL students across the country have been ambassadors of the tinkering movement and have used their creative energies to make better versions of the hand-held fans. They also modified it to incorporate 3D printing in it.

Some students also took it to the next level by designing complex robots and drones. NITI Aayog says ATL has been a frontrunner in helping with infrastructure and technical know-how of these innovation projects in schools.