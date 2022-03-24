Nominations Invited for Champions of the Earth Award

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has launched a call for nominations for its annual Champions of the Earth award – the UN’s highest environmental honor – to recognize outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector for their transformative impact on the environment.

To highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration, the 2022 call especially encourages the nomination of people and organizations who have contributed to preventing, halting and reversing the degradation of ecosystems worldwide.

UNEP says that almost one year since the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, there has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems than now. The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet – and its people.

Since its inauguration in 2005, the award has shone a spotlight on leaders who have dedicated their lives to working for a healthier, more just and more sustainable planet.

A total of 106 laureates, ranging from heads of state and community activists to captains of industry and pioneering scientists, have been honored as Champions of the Earth.

In 2021, the Champions of the Earth Award observed a record number of nominations from all over the world. The growing interest over the years reflects the increasing number of people standing up for the environment and greater acknowledgement of the value of this work.

Individuals, government entities, groups and organizations may be nominated under the categories of Policy Leadership, Inspiration and Action, Entrepreneurial Vision, and Science and Innovation. Nominations are open to everyone. The deadline for nominations is 11 April 2022.