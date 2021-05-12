Nominations Invited for the 2021 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Awards

Attention will be given to achievements in reducing urban greenhouse gas emissions.

UN-Habitat, the United Nations agency focusing on sustainable urbanization, is calling for nominations for its Scroll of Honour award. The award, launched in 1989, recognizes individuals and institutions which have made outstanding contributions to urban development including improving the quality of urban life for all and the provision of adequate, affordable and accessible housing.

In selecting the award winners, the Selection Committee will look at best practices, initiatives and innovative solutions related to Sustainable Development Goal 11 and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, attention will be given to achievements in reducing urban greenhouse gas emissions, related to the World Habitat Day theme Accelerating urban action for a carbon free world.

Those eligible to be nominated include national, regional and local governments, inter-governmental organizations or agencies, civil society, the private sector, academic institutions, foundations, multilateral agencies, media and individuals.

Nominations must be made by third parties on the online submission form in English. The closing date is 8 August 2021. Up to five winners will be selected and presented with their awards at the Global Observance of World Habitat Day on Monday 4 October 2021. The UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour nominees will be notified by 31 August 2021 on the outcome of the selection.

UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries supporting people in cities and human settlements for a better urban future.