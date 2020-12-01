The Outbreak Reveals the Covid Calamity in the World

People's Vaccine. Photo: UNAIDS
The Outbreak Magazine Covers Global Coronavirus News and Views

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing The Outbreak magazine (formerly Covid Health Bulletin) to cover global coronavirus news and views. The magazine is being edited by Rakesh Raman who is the editor of RMN News Service.

The main stories in the December 1-15, 2020 issue of The Outbreak magazine are:

– Pelosi Asks McConnell to Sign Covid-19 Relief Agreement

– Paris Peace Forum Accelerates Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator

– Applications Invited for Climate Smart Cities Challenge

– REACT-EU to Address Impact of Covid-19 in Europe

– Extremists Are Exploiting the Pandemic: UN Report

– Kejriwal Must Resign for His Failure to Control Covid in Delhi

– Travel Advisory for New Delhi, India

– How PM Modi Failed to Handle Covid Crisis in India

– UN Research Roadmap for the Covid-19 Recovery

– Tech Management Training for Small Businesses

– Protesting Farmers Debunk Modi Govt’s Covid Pretext to Enter Delhi

– Data Protection and Privacy in the Covid-19 Response

– How Delhi Bureaucrats Increase Covid Risk

– How to Prevent Covid Using Nuclear-Derived Techniques

– Amit Shah Inaugurates Mobile Covid-19 Test Lab

– NATO Supports Distance Learning for Defence Education

You can download the December 1-15, 2020 issue of The Outbreak magazine and share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could proactively support this editorial initiative. It is also given below in the digital format.

Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin (now, The Outbreak)
April 16-30, 2020 May 1-15, 2020 May 16-31, 2020
June 1-15, 2020 June 16-30, 2020 July 1-15, 2020
July 16-31, 2020 August 1-15, 2020 August 16-31, 2020
September 1-15, 2020 September 16-30, 2020 October 1-15, 2020
October 16-31, 2020 November 1-15, 2020 November 16-30, 2020
December 1-15, 2020

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Raman Media Network [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16
Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I
New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

