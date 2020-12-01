The Outbreak Reveals the Covid Calamity in the World
The Outbreak Magazine Covers Global Coronavirus News and Views
Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing The Outbreak magazine (formerly Covid Health Bulletin) to cover global coronavirus news and views. The magazine is being edited by Rakesh Raman who is the editor of RMN News Service.
The main stories in the December 1-15, 2020 issue of The Outbreak magazine are:
– Pelosi Asks McConnell to Sign Covid-19 Relief Agreement
– Paris Peace Forum Accelerates Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator
– Applications Invited for Climate Smart Cities Challenge
– REACT-EU to Address Impact of Covid-19 in Europe
– Extremists Are Exploiting the Pandemic: UN Report
– Kejriwal Must Resign for His Failure to Control Covid in Delhi
– Travel Advisory for New Delhi, India
– How PM Modi Failed to Handle Covid Crisis in India
– UN Research Roadmap for the Covid-19 Recovery
– Tech Management Training for Small Businesses
– Protesting Farmers Debunk Modi Govt’s Covid Pretext to Enter Delhi
– Data Protection and Privacy in the Covid-19 Response
– How Delhi Bureaucrats Increase Covid Risk
– How to Prevent Covid Using Nuclear-Derived Techniques
– Amit Shah Inaugurates Mobile Covid-19 Test Lab
– NATO Supports Distance Learning for Defence Education
You can download the December 1-15, 2020 issue of The Outbreak magazine and share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could proactively support this editorial initiative. It is also given below in the digital format.
|Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin (now, The Outbreak)
|April 16-30, 2020
|May 1-15, 2020
|May 16-31, 2020
|June 1-15, 2020
|June 16-30, 2020
|July 1-15, 2020
|July 16-31, 2020
|August 1-15, 2020
|August 16-31, 2020
|September 1-15, 2020
|September 16-30, 2020
|October 1-15, 2020
|October 16-31, 2020
|November 1-15, 2020
|November 16-30, 2020
|December 1-15, 2020
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Raman Media Network [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16
Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I
New Delhi 110 078, INDIA
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.