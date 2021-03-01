PM Narendra Modi Takes Covid-19 Vaccine at AIIMS

PM Modi became the first to take a Covid shot as nationwide vaccination of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began today (March 1).

The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi today (March 1) took the Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was administered the home-grown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech.

While there are some concerns about the safety of Covid vaccines, PM Modi’s decision to take the vaccine may help allay fears about vaccination.

He urged all eligible citizens to take the vaccine as the country began vaccinating people over 60 and those over 45 who have illnesses.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

PM Modi became the first to take a Covid shot as nationwide vaccination of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began today (March 1).