The meeting between the U.S. President Joe Biden and the Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, 2021 in Geneva. Photo: White House
Americas Latest World 

President Joe Biden to Host Summit for Democracy

RMN News , ,

The meeting between the U.S. President Joe Biden and the Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, 2021 in Geneva. Photo: White House
The meeting between the U.S. President Joe Biden and the Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, 2021 in Geneva. Photo: White House

President Joe Biden to Host Summit for Democracy

President Biden has announced that in December he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world’s democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy.

By RMN News Service

The U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual “Summit for Democracy” on December 9 and 10, the White House has said. As the democratic systems are under increasing threat from the autocratic leaders who rule under the garb of democracies, the Summit aims to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world.   

In his first six months in office, according to the White House statement, President Biden has reinvigorated democracy at home, vaccinating 70% of the population, passing the American Rescue plan, and advancing bipartisan legislation to invest in infrastructure and competitiveness. 

The statement adds that Biden has rebuilt the U.S. alliances with its democratic partners and allies, rallying the world to stand up against human rights abuses, to address the climate crisis, and to fight the global pandemic, including by donating hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to countries around the globe.

Now, President Biden has announced that in December he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world’s democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy, to be followed in roughly a year’s time by a second, in-person Summit.

The virtual Summit is expected to galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. Following a year of consultation, coordination, and action, President Biden will then invite world leaders to gather once more to showcase progress made against their commitments. 

Both Summits will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector, serving as an opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Sonia Gandhi Leads Protest to Highlight Corruption in Modi’s Rafale Deal. Photo: Congress (file photo)

Supreme Court Dismisses Rafale Review Petitions. Now Chowkidar Modi Is Not a Chor

RMN News Comments Off on Supreme Court Dismisses Rafale Review Petitions. Now Chowkidar Modi Is Not a Chor
NDTV

CBI Registers New Corruption Case Against NDTV Founders

RMN News Comments Off on CBI Registers New Corruption Case Against NDTV Founders
Narendra Modi with Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin Meets Narendra Modi in Russia. But Why?

RMN News Comments Off on Vladimir Putin Meets Narendra Modi in Russia. But Why?