How Biden Hides Covid Calamity and Vaccination Data

By Rakesh Raman

The trouble with the authoritarian rulers is that they force the citizenry to believe what they want them to believe. This is happening everywhere across the world, including in the U.S.

As the U.S. President Joe Biden has failed completely to control the coronavirus calamity, he is trying to find excuses to hide his own failures. He wants people to believe that coronavirus is spreading in the country because of people’s reluctance to get vaccinated instead of the failure of his administration.

With over 34 million Covid-19 cases and more than 600,000 deaths as of July 17, the U.S. continues to be the worst affected country despite Biden’s claims that he has mostly contained the contagion.

Now Biden is blaming the U.S. citizens who are hesitant to get vaccinated because of reported cases of side effects and deaths after vaccination. While the Biden administration is virtually forcing people to get vaccinated, its own drug regulators are warning of serious health complications of vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on July 13 revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis.

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA).

Some of them like Covaxin do not even have the approval from health regulators. But these dubious vaccines are being administered to gullible citizens. Since there is hardly any mechanism to monitor and record the adverse events after vaccination, politicians like Biden are hoodwinking the citizens while hiding facts about the vaccines and their efficacy.

The cunning politicians are saving their own political positions by blaming ordinary citizens who are reluctant to get vaccinated because of the lack of data about the efficacy and effects of vaccines. The politicians, in fact, want the virus to persist because it gives them an opportunity to use (or embezzle) trillions of dollars being allocated for recovery.

There is also a probability that corrupt politicians are working hand in glove with global drug cartels and together they may be behind the spread and perpetuity of the infection. As the number of cases are increasing where people are getting infected or falling sick after receiving the vaccines, the debate must shift from vaccine distribution to vaccine safety.

Many people are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the confusion around the role of vaccines. Let’s understand the vaccine hesitancy with this illustration. If you ask, say, a group of 100 people to consume a medicine after telling them that only one person may die after consuming it, none will be willing to take that medicine. That is the reason that millions of people in different parts of the world are running away from vaccines.

Then why should Biden and his administration ask healthy people to get vaccinated and face the adverse consequences of vaccines? Even if there is a single event of death or health complications after vaccination, the entire population will be terrified and avoid vaccines.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump – who was an authoritarian ruler – kept blaming China erratically for spreading coronavirus in the U.S. Similarly, instead of dealing with the disaster wisely, Biden has started blaming social media sites for the increase in the number of Covid cases and deaths in the country. Thus, there is no difference between Trump and Biden. If Trump was telling lies, Biden is hiding the truth.

Biden said Friday (July 16) that social media misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccination is “killing people” and the infections are increasing only among the unvaccinated populations.

But this is an absurd argument because Biden is asking people to get vaccinated while deliberately concealing the information about harmful effects of vaccines that his own agencies are reporting. Biden must understand that the suppression of truth is also a kind of falsehood.

In fact, Biden himself is spreading misinformation and suppressing facts about coronavirus and vaccines. He is hiding the fact that people might have to keep receiving coronavirus vaccines for longer periods of time – may be throughout their lives – as there are talks of booster doses of vaccines even if you are fully vaccinated.

The debate is gaining momentum that the already vaccinated people will have to get a third “booster” shot to fight infection. That means, the current doses of vaccines cannot fully protect people from coronavirus and its variants. But Biden and his crooked staffers are recklessly asking people to come under the syringe which cannot prevent them from the virus.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed on Friday (July 16) that the deaths from the Delta variant of coronavirus are increasing rapidly across the country with the seven-day average daily deaths increased by 26% to 211 per day.

New cases are also increasing, with a current seven-day average of 26,300 cases and an increase of about 70% from the seven-day average a week before. There is also an increase of 36% in hospitalizations.

In this troublesome situation, Biden must tell the truth about vaccines and chalk out an alternative plan to deal with coronavirus and its future variants.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.