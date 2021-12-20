Press Freedom: RMN News Sites Blocked by Government

I am getting the message intermittently that the government has blocked my sites.

The Government of India blocks my news sites repeatedly. I experienced one such attack on my news service on December 19, 2021. When the government ignored my request to get the service restored, I sent the following email to the UN officers as well as European and U.S. leaders.

Dear Officer,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. I have been facing increasing threats including death threats for my editorial and anti-corruption work. And the Government of India repeatedly blocks my news sites.

Today (December 19, 2021), I am getting the message intermittently that the government has blocked my sites. I get the following message when I try to open the sites and the sites do not work from India while they may be accessible from countries outside India.

“The website has been blocked as per order of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000.” The screenshot of the blocked site message is given below.

In order to get my sites restored, today I sent the following Twitter messages to different government departments in India. But my sites are still not working smoothly.

.@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India @MIB_India The website has been blocked as per order of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000. Why is www.ramanmedianetwork.com blocked? Open the site.

.@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India @MIB_India The website has been blocked as per order of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000. Why is www.rmndigital.com and my other sites blocked? Open the sites.

Therefore, I request you to intervene and get my sites unblocked / restored so that they work without any interruption by the government.

Thank You

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email