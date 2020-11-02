Punjab CM to BJP Chief: Allow Trains to Supply Goods to Soldiers

Now the protesting farmers say that they have vacated the railway tracks for goods trains to run freely, but the Modi government is not sending trains to disrupt farmers’ ongoing agitation against the farm laws.

By Rakesh Raman

The chief minister (CM) of Punjab Amarinder Singh has urged the president of the ruling party BJP J.P. Nadda to allow goods trains to run in Punjab to avoid the blockade of critical supplies to Indian soldiers in Ladakh and Kashmir amid probability of aggression by China and Pakistan.

In September, the Indian Railways had suspended the movement of goods trains in Punjab after the local farmers had launched an indefinite “rail roko” (stop trains) protest against the farm bills introduced by the government of PM Narendra Modi.

Now the protesting farmers say that they have vacated the railway tracks for goods trains to run freely, but the Modi government is not sending trains to disrupt farmers’ ongoing agitation against the farm laws.

“By not letting goods trains ply in Punjab even after protesting farmers with diverse political affiliations eased blockade, Railways are endangering not just Punjab but national security. This is a grave matter and the Centre should take lead in resolving it,” Amarinder Singh wrote in his letter of November 1.

He added that soldiers in such remote regions may be affected when winter starts as they “could run out of supplies and other goods once snowfall blocks the roads”.

My open letter to @BJP4India President @JPNadda to whom I am writing in a lot of pain over statements of some BJP national & Punjab leaders. Some of them even called our farmers “Naxal Forces”. I hope he will take note & respond like a statesman. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/z6BUAyQB8H — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 1, 2020

As BJP is leaving no stone unturned to disturb the protesting farmers, the Modi’s party is also using vulgar language against them. “I am writing in a lot of pain over statements of some BJP national and Punjab leaders who even called our farmers ‘Naxal Forces’. I hope you will take note and respond like a statesman,” Amarinder Singh said in his letter to Nadda, who himself has insulted farmers by calling them middlemen.

Last month, the Punjab Government of CM Amarinder Singh had introduced new Bills in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) to neutralize the effect of recently enacted farms laws by the Modi’s Central government.

While addressing the House, Amarinder Singh moved a resolution to reject the three farm laws passed by the Indian Parliament. His move is a kind of revolt against the Modi government. But the CM said that he is ready to sacrifice his position and the government to protect farmers’ rights.

Currently, thousands of farmers in India are protesting against the Modi government and the new laws. Farmers fear that these laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends.

Although the farmers across the nation are protesting against Modi government’s decision, the epicenter of the movement is Punjab which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.