Protesting Farmers Burn Effigies of PM Modi, Ambani, and Adani

As Ravana’s effigy is burnt every year to mark the victory of the good over the evil, Modi was depicted as Ravana in this year’s Dussehra celebrations in Punjab.

By Rakesh Raman

The farmers at different locations in Punjab burnt the effigies of PM Narendra Modi, leaders of his party BJP, and corporate bosses who are allegedly being helped by the Modi government unscrupulously.

The effigies were burnt Sunday (October 25) on the occasion of Dussehra (a.k.a. Vijayadashami) festival, which is celebrated in India to remember god Rama’s victory over the rogue king Ravana who had abducted Rama’s wife Sita and took her to his kingdom of Lanka.

Currently, thousands of farmers in India are protesting on roads against the Modi government and the new farm laws. Farmers fear that these laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends, such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Modi has accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers who are protesting across the nation – but mainly in Punjab – against the new farm laws introduced by the Modi government.

According to Tribune News Service, Punjab farmer organizations led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) got a massive response to the call to burn effigies of Modi, Ambani, and Adani during Dussehra celebrations.

Meanwhile, with the message, “Modi, the new Ravana?” the Youth Congress in the state also celebrated Dussehra by burning the effigy of Modi along with his BJP party colleagues, including Amit Shah, Adityanath, and Rajnath Singh.

As the Modi government has refused to withdraw the contentious farm laws, the farmers’ agitation in India – with its epicenter in Punjab – is going to intensify in the coming days.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.