Putin Dissolves Russian Govt Before Rewriting Constitution

Putin has proposed to amend Russia’s Constitution with increased powers for the Parliament while maintaining a strong presidential system.

By Rakesh Raman

With the aim to secure his political future after the expiry of his presidential term in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dissolved his government.

The Russian government resigned today allowing Putin to make necessary changes in Russia’s Constitution that – according to him – are inevitable for the development of the country.

In his presidential address delivered today (January 15) to the Federal Assembly, Putin counted a number of areas in which the progress is required immediately. “We need to address large-scale social, economic and technological tasks facing the country more quickly and without delay,” he said.

In order to achieve the developmental goals, he proposed to amend Russia’s Constitution with increased powers for the Parliament while maintaining a strong presidential system.

In 2018, Putin had won the presidential election to lead Russia for his second 6-year term. Putin has ruled the country as either President or Prime Minister since 1999. In 2018 election, according to official results, he got more than 76% of the votes with an increase of 12% from his 2012 performance.

Putin’s nearest competitor Pavel Grudinin received just 12% of total votes. One of Kremlin’s staunchest critics Alexei Navalny, who was planning to challenge Putin in the election, was barred from the race.

Although Putin claims that Russia is a democratic country, most believe that Putin is an elected dictator who steals elections to stay in power forever.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.