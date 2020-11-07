Putin May Quit Early Next Year Amid Growing Health Concerns

By RMN News Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin may quit early next year amid growing concerns over his health. The Sun reports that a recent footage of Putin, 68, showed that the he may be suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Parkinson’s symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

The Sun report of November 5 adds that it was observed in the footage that Putin’s legs appeared to be trembling and he looked to be in pain while clutching the armrest of a chair. His fingers are also seen to be twitching as he held a pen and gripped a cup believed to contain a cocktail of painkillers.

According to the report, speculation that his 20-year-reign – second only to that of Stalin – could be nearing an end grew earlier this week when laws were drafted to make him a senator-for-life when he resigns.

Legislation introduced by Putin himself was being rushed through parliament to guarantee him legal immunity from prosecution and state perks until he dies.

It is also reported that Putin’s undisclosed partner Alina Kabaeva, 37, his daughters Maria Vorontsova, 35, and Katerina Tikhonova, 34 are also pressuring him to quit.

Earlier, in July, Putin had held a dubious poll to accept constitutional changes that allowed him to stay in power until 2036.

An opposition leader Alexei Navalny refused to accept the results of the poll, saying that it was an illegitimate vote designed to legalize Putin’s presidency for life. Navalny had added that with the help of his supporters he will hold “street protests” against Putin. But in August Navalny was allegedly poisoned by Russia.

An authoritarian ruler Putin has been hell-bent to destroy democratic systems in different parts of the world. His brand of politics is being practiced in countries such as the U.S., India, Brazil, Belarus, and others.