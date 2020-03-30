Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin
Putin Plans to Check the Spread of Coronavirus in Russia

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin today approved a list of instructions in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus infection in the country.

The instructions cover social and economic support measures for citizens and the economy in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Government was instructed to make respective amendments to legislative and other regulatory acts.

The Government was also instructed to identify a list of sectors in the Russian economy that were hit the worst by the spread of the new coronavirus infection, to ensure permanent monitoring of the economic situation and update the list following the monitoring results.

Separate instructions were given to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection together with the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, as well as regional executive bodies.

According to COVID-19 Tracker, currently Russia has 1,534 infected cases.

